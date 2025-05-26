Pakistan to strengthen ties with Iran amid regional challenges: PM Shehbaz

TEHRAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government is committed to further deepening strategic cooperation with Iran in the complex geo-political times.

He expressed these views while paying a courtesy call on the Supreme Leader of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today.

The prime minister was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Attaullah Tarar.

During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his deepest respect to the Iranian Supreme Leader underlining that he is an iconic figure in the Muslim World and the Muslim Ummah looks up to him for guidance and patronage.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan always desires that peace could prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif briefed the Iranian Supreme Leader about recent conflict with India and India’s hegemonistic and revisionist designs and profusely thanked leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan against Indian aggression.

He also briefed the Iranian Supreme Leader about the steps taken to elevate Pakistan-Iran ties to highest levels.

The Prime Minister praised the farsightedness of the Iranian leadership in pursuing the nuclear negotiations with the United States and hoped that a constructive deal between the two countries can promote peace and stability in the region.

Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in promoting regional peace and stability with farsightedness and praised his personal commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties. He prayed for greater prosperity, growth, and development of Pakistan and its people.

The prime minister deeply appreciated the Iranian Supreme Leader’s dedication to the poetry of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, and particularly requested Sayyed Ali Khamenei to visit Pakistan again at earliest convenience.