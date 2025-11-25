PM Shehbaz praises ‘New Heights” for Pakistan–Saudi Defence Ties in high-level meeting

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated expansding defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, as Islamabad and Riyadh are ready to take their military collaboration to the next level.

The statement came during a high-profile meeting at PM House with Saudi Arabia’s Chief of General Staff (CGS), General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili, who arrived in Islamabad carrying a message of goodwill from the Saudi top leadership.

PM Sharif vowed to intensify joint military training, large-scale exercises, and expert-level exchanges, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to deepen its strategic bond with Riyadh. He praised the historic Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA), calling it a landmark step in the evolution of bilateral ties.

The premier highlighted united stance of both countries against terrorism and extremism, emphasising that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are firmly aligned in their mission to safeguard regional peace and stability.

General Al Rowaili reiterated Kingdom’s determination to elevate the defence and strategic partnership to unprecedented heights.

The meeting brought together some of Pakistan’s most powerful officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and senior civil and military representatives from both sides.

Saudi military leader also held key meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, where both military leaders underscored the importance of reinforcing their long-standing defence ties.

Two leaders deliberated on a wide range of mutual interests and reaffirmed their shared ambition to strengthen defence collaboration, security cooperation, and counter-terrorism operations. General Al Rowaili applauded Pakistan’s extensive support to the Saudi Armed Forces across multiple domains and reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to pushing the partnership into a new phase of depth and capability.