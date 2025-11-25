Pakistan forces eliminate 22 Indian sponsored terrorists in Bannu

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have neutralised 22 terrosts belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on November 20 after receiving tip off about presence of the terrorists.

It said the soldiers effectively engaged the location of the terrorists and killed 22 during an intense exchange of fire.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, the military’s media wing concluded.

The operation came on the same day when a group of suicide bombers attack the FC Headquarthers in Peshawar on Monday.

The attack, which occurred just after 8 a.m. during the weekly assembly at the headquarters, claimed the lives of three FC personnel and left two others injured. A clearance operation was swiftly conducted following the incident.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad confirmed that the attackers were unable to breach the compound due to heightened security measures already in place. “The vigilance of our personnel prevented a larger disaster,” he said.

The Jamatul Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the assault. The FC, formerly known as the Frontier Constabulary and recently renamed by the government, has its headquarters in a densely populated area near a military cantonment, which also houses barracks, hospitals, and residential quarters.

An emergency was declared at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), where 11 injured were admitted to LRH and one to KTH. Meanwhile, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on the main corridor was temporarily suspended, though feeder routes continued operating.