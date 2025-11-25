Meezan Bank customers beware as Scammers now calling From ‘Official Numbers’

ISLAMABAD – As bank fraud cases continue to rise, a scammer shocked a consumer as a threat may be coming from inside the banking system itself. What started as an ordinary day turned into one of the most shocking experiences for a bank user who unexpectedly received a call that appeared to be from Meezan Bank’s official number.

The user, who is Islamabad-based journalist, shared the incident with masses, saying he spoke with caller with confidence, and surprisingly, not only did he sound authentic, he already had every single detail of the man’s bank account. All that remained was to trick him into giving the OTP, the final key that would have allowed the scammer to empty the account within minutes.

Having a hunch about something wrong, the man recorded entire call and posted a video to warn social media users. He might not have expected what came next. Within hours, the video went viral, amassing two million views. He later mentioned people started flooding his inbox, calling and messaging him with their own stories. One after another, victims shared how they had been deprived of their hard-earned money, they had also been targeted in the same way.

کل میں نے ایک ویڈیو بنائی تھی جس میں بتایا تھا کہ مجھے میزان بینک کے آفیشل نمبر سے کال آئی، اور کال کرنے والا میرے بینک اکاؤنٹ کی ساری تفصیلات بتا کر مجھ سے OTP مانگ کر صفایا کرنا چاہتا تھا ، اسے بینک اکاؤنت کی ساری تصیلات پہلے سے پتا تھی

Some lost Rs10 thousand, others 20. Several lost 2-3Lac. One person had been drained of staggering Rs1.6million. Multiple incidents made it clear as this was not one such incident, the user said.

ATM card that the scammer used to verify details was not even his. It belonged to his wife, a card he said used only couple of times, and only at ATM. It had never been swiped at a shop, never inserted into POS machine, never once used online. There was no logical way that card’s information could have leaked through normal usage.

It shows that the data leaked from somewhere inside banking system itself. Perhaps not directly by the bank, but one way or another, sensitive information reached hands of criminals.

The matter became serious that the next morning, Meezan Bank’s headquarters contacted him directly. They told him they had seen the clip, and were taking the issue seriously, and that his branch would reach out. They wanted to work together to aware the public and help prevent more people from falling victim to such scams.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated as they can now spoof official bank numbers so convincingly that even the most cautious person can be fooled. And yet, the simplest protection is often ignored which is to never share your CNIC, your ATM details, or your OTP with anyone, no matter how authentic the caller sounds.