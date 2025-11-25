Strange robbery in Karachi as thieves return stolen items worth Rs6mn two days later

KARACHI – In an unusual turn of events, thieves returned the stolen goods and cash they had taken during a robbery in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area two days earlier.

The robbery, which occurred at the home of UC Chairman Raza Jatoi, initially saw the culprits make off with cash and gold jewelry valued at approximately Rs6 million.

According to SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, the burglars had taken Rs4 million in cash and gold jewellry worth Rs2 million from Jatoi’s home.

However, in a strange twist, the stolen items were later discovered in a bag by Jatoi’s wife while she was feeding cats in the yard.

Jatoi himself visited the local police station to report the initial theft and expressed his disbelief over the return of the stolen items.

“In these times, it’s hard to imagine that thieves would return what they stole,” Jatoi commented, adding that the discovery was both surprising and puzzling.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter to determine the reasons behind the thieves’ unusual actions.