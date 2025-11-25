Pakistani Girl missing since childhood reunited after nearly two decades

KARACHI – A girl, who went missing from Islamabad 17 years ago, has been reunited with her family at Edhi Center in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi.

The 27-year-old, identified as Kiran, was handed over to her father after efforts by Safe City Punjab led to locating her. Kiran shared her story, saying, “I had gone out to buy ice cream from home, but I lost my way in the streets. I was taken to the Edhi Center in Islamabad, and later my mother, Bilquis, brought me to Edhi Karachi.”

Recalling moments from the past, Kiran said, “During my time at the Edhi Center, I received both religious and worldly education. Today, I am very happy to be reunited with my parents. My time at the Edhi Center was very memorable and will always stay with me.”

Shabana Faisal Edhi said that Kiran had been sent to Islamabad multiple times in search of her parents. “During the same period, 12 children from across the country were reunited with their families,” she said.

She also noted that Kiran is the fifth girl from Karachi whose parents have been successfully located.