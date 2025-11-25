Latest

Sports

‘Abu bohat daantay ge’: Naseem Shah cute reaction to girl’s selfie request in Rawalpindi

By Our Correspondent
1:07 pm | Nov 25, 2025
Abu Bohat Daantay Ge Naseem Shah Cute Reaction To Girls Selfie Request In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah brought smiles to fans’ faces with his charming innocence during a match of the ongoing tri-nation series in Rawalpindi.

As the young fast bowler interacted with spectators near the stands, one enthusiastic fan, a young girl, asked him for a selfie.

In response, Naseem humorously replied, “Yaar, ghar se daant paray gi, qasam se sach keh raha hoon, mere abu bohot daantay hain.” (I’ll get scolded at home, honestly, my dad will be really upset).

His playful and candid remark instantly made everyone around burst into laughter.

The moment showcased Nasim’s down-to-earth personality, endearing him even more to his fans. It wasn’t just his cricketing skills, but also his humor and innocence that stole the spotlight in this memorable interaction.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now