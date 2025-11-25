How Punjab residents can easily access and download property records online

LAHORE – The Punjab government has introduced a major convenience for its residents by allowing them to access land records online, eliminating the need to visit government offices.

Through the new ROD (Record of Dead) portal, citizens can now obtain their land records in just a few seconds from the comfort of their homes.

How to obtain your property record online?

By visiting the official portal, (https://rod.pulse.gop.pk/), users can download their Record of Dead documents without the need for referrals or standing in long lines.

This move is part of the provincial government’s effort to digitize land records, making the process more transparent, secure, and easily accessible.

Previously, citizens had to go through bureaucratic procedures at government offices to obtain land records, but with this new system, the process has been simplified and streamlined.

he initiative also aims to curb the influence of land grabbers by ensuring that land ownership and possession records are securely maintained.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken several measures to tackle land mafias in the province, making land records transparent, tamper-proof, and verifiable.