KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its official foreign exchange reserves increased by $70 million during the past week.

According to SBP data, the central bank’s reserves reached $11.516 billion as of May 23.

However, commercial banks saw a decline of $81.3 million, bringing their reserves down to $5.1207 billion.

The SBP further stated that the country’s total foreign reserves dropped by $11.8 million, now standing at $16.6367 billion.