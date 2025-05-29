Indian Air Chief flags major delays in defence projects, calls for urgent reforms

Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has voiced strong concerns over the ongoing delays in the country’s defence acquisition programs, particularly the failure to deliver indigenous military equipment on time.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) gathering, which was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Air Chief criticised the consistent inability to meet deadlines. “We often sign contracts knowing that the timelines are unrealistic. I can’t name a single project that’s been completed as scheduled,” he said, according to Indian media.

Highlighting the example of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project, Singh pointed out that despite a ₹48,000 crore agreement signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in February 2021, no Tejas Mk1A jets have been delivered, even though the first was due in March 2024. He also noted that prototypes for the Tejas Mk2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) have yet to materialize.

Singh emphasized the necessity of aligning India’s defence manufacturing with its strategic needs under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision. “It’s not just about manufacturing in India—we must design in India too,” he said, calling for stronger trust and collaboration between the military and domestic industry.

Citing recent military engagements, Singh said, “The character of war is shifting rapidly with new technologies emerging daily. Operation Sindoor has highlighted what we must prepare for.”

He also welcomed private sector involvement in future military projects, including the AMCA stealth fighter program. “Allowing private companies into the AMCA project is a major shift and shows growing confidence in their capabilities,” he said.

Singh’s warnings echo earlier statements. After taking over as Air Chief in October last year, he cautioned that India was trailing China in defence production capacity. In February, he was recorded expressing dissatisfaction with HAL’s progress, stating, “I was told 11 Tejas Mk1As would be ready by now. Not even one is complete. HAL is not operating in mission mode.”

Singh concluded by stressing the importance of timely delivery and innovation in India’s defence sector, warning that delays could hinder operational readiness and long-term strategic goals.