Gold Rate in Pakistan Today | Karachi, Lahore Gold Prices – 30 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistani market witnessed no change in both local and international markets. According to traders, price of gold jumped stood at Rs349,300 on Friday.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
|Lahore
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
|Islamabad
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
|Peshawar
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
|Quetta
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
|Sialkot
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
|Hyderabad
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
|Faisalabad
|Rs349,300
|Rs3,480
Silver prices also followed the trend as domestic silver prices stood at Rs3,480 and Rs2,983 respectively.
Gold prices in the international market hovered at $3,309 per ounce.
Market analysts attributed the recent bullish trend to ongoing global economic uncertainties, which have traditionally driven investors toward precious metals as safe-haven asset.
It is important to note that actual trading prices in the open market may vary slightly from the official rates issued by the association.