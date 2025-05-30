Gold Rate in Pakistan Today | Karachi, Lahore Gold Prices – 30 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistani market witnessed no change in both local and international markets. According to traders, price of gold jumped stood at Rs349,300 on Friday.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Lahore Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Islamabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Peshawar Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Quetta Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Sialkot Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Hyderabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Faisalabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480

Silver prices also followed the trend as domestic silver prices stood at Rs3,480 and Rs2,983 respectively.

Gold prices in the international market hovered at $3,309 per ounce.

Market analysts attributed the recent bullish trend to ongoing global economic uncertainties, which have traditionally driven investors toward precious metals as safe-haven asset.

It is important to note that actual trading prices in the open market may vary slightly from the official rates issued by the association.