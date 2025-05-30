Gold Rate in Pakistan Today | Karachi, Lahore Gold Prices – 30 May 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | May 30, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistani market witnessed no change in both local and international markets. According to traders, price of gold jumped stood at Rs349,300 on Friday.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs349,300 Rs3,480
Lahore Rs349,300 Rs3,480
Islamabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480
Peshawar Rs349,300 Rs3,480
Quetta Rs349,300 Rs3,480
Sialkot Rs349,300 Rs3,480
Hyderabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480
Faisalabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480

Silver prices also followed the trend as domestic silver prices stood at Rs3,480 and Rs2,983 respectively.

Gold prices in the international market hovered at $3,309 per ounce.

Market analysts attributed the recent bullish trend to ongoing global economic uncertainties, which have traditionally driven investors toward precious metals as safe-haven asset.

It is important to note that actual trading prices in the open market may vary slightly from the official rates issued by the association.

