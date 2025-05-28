Gold hits Rs349,300 per tola as global rates rebound

After two consecutive days of decline, gold prices rose again on Wednesday in both international and local markets.

According to market data, the price of gold in the international bullion market increased by $14 per ounce, reaching $3,309.

Following the global trend, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan rose by Rs1,400 per tola, now standing at Rs349,300. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,200, reaching Rs299,468.

Silver prices also experienced an upward adjustment. The price of one tola of silver went up by Rs32, now priced at Rs3,480, while 10 grams of silver saw a rise of Rs27, taking the price to Rs2,983.

The uptick in precious metal prices reflects renewed investor interest amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.