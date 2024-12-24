Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PBA, Ipsos, and Reenergia sign agreement for Development of SME Environment & Performance Index (SEPI)

Pba Ipsos And Reenergia Sign Agreement For Development Of Sme Environment Performance Index Sepi

KARACHI – Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), in collaboration with Ipsos and Reenergia, officially signed an agreement today to develop the SME Environment & Performance Index (SEPI). The index will provide valuable insights into the performance and business environment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan. This collaboration aims to foster greater financial inclusion, enhance the sustainability of SMEs, and support informed decision-making by policymakers and financial institutions.

The signing ceremony, held at the Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Development Building in Karachi, marks a pivotal moment for SME development in Pakistan as the country continues to prioritize the growth and financial inclusion of this vital sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Muneer Kamal, CEO & Secretary General– PBA said, “This partnership is a significant step forward in empowering Pakistan’s SME sector. The development of the SME Environment & Performance Index will provide us with crucial data to better understand the needs of SMEs, facilitate access to finance, and strengthen the broader business ecosystem. PBA is committed to supporting sustainable SME growth and ensuring that financial products and services are tailored to their evolving needs.”

Abdul Sattar Babar, CEO and Managing Director of Ipsos in Pakistan, shared his thoughts on the project’s impact, stating, “At Ipsos, we are excited to be part of this transformative initiative. Through the SEPI, we will provide a data-driven approach to understanding SME performance and the business environment in Pakistan. Our expertise in research and analytics will ensure that the index is both robust and actionable, delivering valuable insights to help stakeholders make informed decisions.”

Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, Amer Zafar Durrani, President – Reenergia said, “Our commitment to sustainable development aligns perfectly with the goals of this initiative, which will not only measure the performance of SMEs but also provide the data needed to drive policy change, foster economic growth, and encourage financial inclusion for all sectors, including women entrepreneurs.”

Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), reinforced the central bank’s role in supporting SMEs. He said,”The SME sector plays a critical role in Pakistan’s economy. The State Bank of Pakistan is fully committed to facilitating the growth of SMEs through financial inclusion initiatives and policy support. This index will be a valuable tool in furthering our efforts in understanding the challenges faced by SMEs and to create targeted solutions to ensure their success and sustainability.”

The development of the SME Environment & Performance Index is a crucial step toward creating a more inclusive and supportive financial ecosystem for Pakistan’s SMEs. The index will provide data on key performance indicators, sectoral trends, and insights into the challenges SMEs face in the marketplace, helping financial institutions, policymakers, and investors make more informed decisions.

The event was attended by key stakeholders from the financial and SME sectors, who gathered to celebrate this milestone in Pakistan’s SME development journey. The signing ceremony was followed by a networking session where participants discussed the next steps in the project’s implementation.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 24 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search