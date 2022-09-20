Lahore millers jack up subsidised flour price by Rs330 per bag

LAHORE – Millers have increased subsidised flour prices by Rs330 to Rs1,310 per 20kg bag as inflation is expected to be over 26 percent in September 2022.

Flour Mill Owners Association said the price of wheat flour has increased by Rs16.50 per kg, taking it from Rs980 to Rs1310, and the new prices will come into effect from September 21.

Officials blamed the government for the rise while Nanbais hinted at setting new prices of roti and naan in accordance with the hike.

NanBai Association President Aftab Gul told a local publication that the price of flour bag has been increased to 9,000 rupees, which was previously sold at Rs7,400.

The rising cost of basic foot items, along with rupee depreciation, and devastating floods are expected to keep inflation on rise in Pakistan, experts said.

Wheat, flour prices hit all-time high in Pakistan 08:46 AM | 15 Sep, 2022 KARACHI – Wheat and flour prices across Pakistan reached to a historic level amid fears that recent flash floods, ...

JS Global report also mentioned that food inflation will remain on an upward trajectory. Earlier, vegetable prices jumped manifold.