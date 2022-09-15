Wheat, flour prices hit all-time high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Wheat and flour prices across Pakistan reached to a historic level amid fears that recent flash floods, which have sunk the one third of the country underwater, would affect the next wheat crop.

The price of one kilogram wheat flour has surged to Rs120-Rs125 while prices were increased in Punjab after the provincial government announced new support price of wheat.

The price of 15-kg bag has soared to Rs1550 after witnessing an increase of Rs300 in a week. On the other hand, the price of 20-kg bag in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has swelled to Rs2100.

Meanwhile, the 40-kg wheat bag is being sold at Rs3,600 in open market, breaking the 75 years record.

Experts feared that the prices are likely to go up further as mafia have started illegal storage of wheat due to rising prices.

An official of the flour mills association said that the prices of bread, naan and other bakery items would also see a surge in coming days.