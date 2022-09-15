Gwadar Pak-China football match warms local hearts

Opening up a new era of cementing people of people bond between China and Pakistan and promoting local games in Gwadar, 1st of its kind “Pak-China Friendly Football Match” was held at Futsal Football ground alongside Marine Drive that runs with bustling beach of Gwadar.

Fascinated and thrilled by local spectators, Pak-China Friendly Football Match was organized in connection with commemoration of 71th anniversary of establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations under the auspice of Chinese embassy Islamabad and in collaboration with Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) and District Football Association (DFA), Gwadar.

in the front to enchanting sea of Gwadar that spells unimaginable vibrancy, Futsal football ground where Pak-China Friendly Football Match marked a new chapter of Pak-China romanticism took everybody by storm. Seemingly it rocked due to its natural mesmerizing features like Gwadar beach at one side and beautiful mountain at other side coupled with huge public response. It reminded people an iconic sensation "Gwadar cricket stadium" that gained whopping fame at national and international level. Among Gwadar highlights, Fustal football ground has now emerged as testament of genesis of Pak-China people to people bond in Gwadar.

Having glanced at banner erected on the ground inscribing “Pak-China Friendly Football Match” one kid spectator Mir Shahid (14) said it is incredibly winsome and credit goes to China for making this happen.

Pak-China Friendly Football match let the local people know Chian's ambitions brimming with friendship and gregariousness. It debunked smearing campaign that China has no care of local people and came here to plunder locals as a new colonial master. The match has exposed vicious international agenda and brought people close to China.

On the occasion, Chinese consul general Karachi Li Bijian said that holding of such games will help youth of Gwadar to polish their football credentials,” he mentioned. He urged for making such move sustainable to boost up Football game in Gwadar.

District Football Association DFA Gwadar president Mir Arshad Kalmati Pak-China friendly Football Match is a tangible success of China's sincere efforts of nurturing warm bond and ties with local people of Gwadar. “Since China entered in Gwadar, other works were up and running but such sports activities were missing. Now ground-breaking of football match glorifying Pakistan and China inseparable friendship has given a clear signal that China respects and cares what Gwadar people love and care,” he added.

“We expect more such games and Chinese cooperation especially synergic collaboration with Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) in future,” he added.

Chief Guest Additional Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Zakir Ali Baloch said that such sports will make the best stride in engendering people to people connectivity and magnifying social contact with local people of Gwadar. “In my opinion, it will also lay down robust foundation of resilient relationship between Gwadar sports community and China,” he added saying holding of continuous cooperation in games will bring beget deep harmony and closeness between both the countries.

IIRMR president Yasir Habib Khan said that Pak-China Friendly Football Match has proven a stepping stone in engaging youth of Gwadar and pledged that Gwadar young generation especially those channelizing their energies in football sports would also be supported in future in cooperation with China and DFA Gwadar. “Gwadar youth possess natural talent and they need just a pat on their back. Fortunately, China is with us that will make sure to extend maximum financial and other sort of assistance to them so that Gwadar footballers may prove their mettle on national, regional and international arenas,” he added.

Razwan Baloch, football fan in Gwadar said that it is going to be amazing sports for football fans of Gwadar to see their favorite teams playing quality football match. “Lack of funds are always an impairment in producing national level players. We desperately need such support. Gwadar youth pay tribute to China, IIRMR and DFA for making a joint endeavor for uplifting football game in Gwadar,” he added.

Four teams participated in the game. They included Captain Allah Bukhsh Gabol Football Club, Captain Naseer Raj Football Club, Captain Ghafoor Maher Football Club and Captain Majeed Essa Football Club. Names of team were attributed to the names of legends of players of Gwadar.

They comprised of 31 players that were Muhamad Isaque, Jalal Ghulam Rasool, Rezwan Ali, Yousaf Baloch, Muslim, Kashif Baloch, Muneer Ahmed, Amir Sawali, Numan Sajid, Sohail, Sajid Ali, Jameel Ahmed, Kabeer Mahroof, Ameer Umar, Zubair Ali, Zohair Baloch, Rezwan, Amir Muhammad, Faraz Ahmed, Basith Ali, Maheraj, Kamran Ali, Mubashar, Sajaj Arshid, Aqib, Mazhar Ali, Anwar Annu, Qadeer, Sameer Mujahid, Subhan Kareem and Naveed and Farooq.

Final match was won by Capt Gafoor Mehr Football Club. Chief Guest doled out winning trophy and cash gifts to players.

The fustal football ground is located at the foot of Koh-e-Batil, one of the famous hills in the south of Gwadar city at an altitude of 470 feet. It is not new one rather has existed for decades. The city administration rehabilitated and transformed it into modern soccer ground. The grass, the installation of floodlights, and the building of the pavilion cost an estimated amount of Rs 6 million.