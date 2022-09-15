Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 15, 2022

08:09 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 15, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 238.2 239
Euro EUR 237 239.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 273 275.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 65 65.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 63 63.4
Australian Dollar AUD 158.3 159.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 622.35 626.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 178.32 179.67
China Yuan CNY 33.79 34.04
Danish Krone DKK 31.47 31.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.48 29.83
Indian Rupee INR 2.92 3
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 757.71 762.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.43 51.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.73 141.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.49 23.79
Omani Riyal OMR 607.98 612.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.57 64.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 166.46 167.76
Swedish Korona SEK 22.04 22.34
Swiss Franc CHF 243,54 245.29
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

