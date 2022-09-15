Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 15, 2022
08:09 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 15, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|238.2
|239
|Euro
|EUR
|237
|239.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|273
|275.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|65
|65.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|63
|63.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|158.3
|159.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|622.35
|626.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|178.32
|179.67
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.79
|34.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|31.47
|31.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.48
|29.83
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.92
|3
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.65
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|757.71
|762.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|51.43
|51.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|140.73
|141.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.49
|23.79
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|607.98
|612.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.57
|64.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|166.46
|167.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|22.04
|22.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243,54
|245.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- ECP announces new schedule for by-elections on eight NA seats10:16 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz stresses on ‘mutual respect’ for shared development as ...09:53 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa at Presidency, claims senior PTI leader09:17 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:09 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 September 202208:00 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
‘Adopt a village’: Hadiqa Kiani steps up efforts to rebuild houses in flood-hit ...
11:04 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Kubra Khan gives off Sinf e Aahan vibes on set09:29 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Ushna Shah schools men for disrespecting friendship boundaries09:48 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Humayun Saeed shares his two cents on excessively long drama episodes11:53 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022