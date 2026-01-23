vivo X300 Pro aces mobile photography with 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera & OriginOS 6

LAHORE – vivo has always expanded the possibilitiesof what mobile imaging can express, especially in professional photography, the area it knows best. Now, vivo is ready to go even further. In partnership with ZEISS, the brand is set to launch the X300 Pro, a device featuring next-generation ZEISS imaging and the All-new OriginOS 6. The X300 Pro enables new ways to capture emotion and moments, inspiring users to see the world from entirely new perspectives.

In collaboration with ZEISS, vivo has integrated next-generation imaging technologies to enhance telephoto clarity, color accuracy, and low-light performance. The much-anticipated 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera promises to deliver high detail and accuracy, while vivo’s signature ZEISS Gimbal-Grade Main Camera offers enhanced stability and improved low-light capture, bringing everyday moments closer to what the human eye perceives.

Completing this system is a refreshed 50 MP ZEISS Wide-Angle Front Camera, forming a highly capable imaging system. Pro Imaging Chip VS1 and jointly defined Dimensity 9500 featuring a V3+ imaging Chip and a super-efficient imaging NPU defined exclusively by vivo, VS1 pre-processes every frame while the V3+ Chip handles post-processing, working together to deliver faster imaging and broader scene coverage.

The premium features extend beyond imaging,the X300 Pro is equipped with DiamondArmor Glassfor improved resistance to scratches and drops. Powering the flagship experience is a massive 6510mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge, delivering all-day usage.

Anticipation for the X300 Pro is rapidly building. By combining professional imaging hardware with a powerful chipset, vivo is delivering a device that offers a new standard for mobile innovation. Stay tuned as vivo prepares to fully unveil the X300 Pro, designed to empower every user to capture and share their most memorable moments.