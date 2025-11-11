vivo introduces official Pakistani E-Store featuring limited-time offers

LAHORE – vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, proudly announces the launch of its Official E-Store in Pakistan, marking a significant step in enhancing its digital retail ecosystem. With this new platform, customers can now explore and purchase the complete range of vivo smartphones directly from the brand, ensuring convenience, authenticity, and exclusive rewards.

vivo E-Store is designed to deliver a seamless online shopping experience with free nationwide shipping, official brand warranty, and flexible payment options through major bank credit cards.

To celebrate this milestone, vivo is introducing a special launch campaign from November 11 to November 21, 2025, offering exciting gifts, promotions, and a lucky draw for early shoppers.

Launch Highlights

Complete vivo Smartphone Range: Access the full lineup of vivo smartphones directly from the brand.

Exclusive Launch Offers (11 th – 21 st November): Enjoy free gifts with every purchase during the launch period.

– 21 November): Enjoy free gifts with every purchase during the launch period. Lucky Draw: One lucky customer who places an order between 11 th and 17 th November will win the latest vivo V60 Lite.

and 17 November will win the latest vivo V60 Lite. Free Shipping Nationwide: Enjoy seamless doorstep delivery with no shipping charges.

Official Brand Warranty: Every product purchased through the E-Store is 100% genuine and covered under vivo’s official warranty.

Flexible Payment Options: Convenient installment plans via major bank credit cards.

Exclusive Launch Gifts for Early Shoppers

During the launch period, customers can enjoy a range of exciting complimentary gifts with their purchases. These include smart accessories such as smartwatches, earbuds, and hands-free items, adding even more value to the shopping experience and making each vivo smartphone purchase truly rewarding.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, said: “The launch of our official E-Store reflects vivo’s commitment to providing customers with a direct, secure, and rewarding online shopping experience. We are excited to bring the entire vivo smartphone lineup to our users’ fingertips, backed by exclusive benefits and official brand assurance.”

With the introduction of its Official E-Store, vivo continues to strengthen its customer-centric approach in Pakistan by making innovation, convenience, and authenticity more accessible than ever before.

The vivo E-Store officially goes live on November 11, 2025. For more information, please visit: https://shop.vivo.com/pk