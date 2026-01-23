Sargodha couple commits suicide over alleged police harassment

SARGODHA – A couple in Sargodha has committed suicide after allegedly being subjected to police harassment and extortion, it emerged on Friday.

The woman left behind a shocking video message that has surfaced, shedding light on the events that led to the heartbreaking outcome.

According to the video, the woman claims that the couple had been persistently threatened by local police officials.

She accused the police of demanding a bribe consisting of 5 tola of gold and Rs2.5 million.

The woman further stated that the police had threatened them with physical abuse and remand if they failed to comply with these demands.

In her final message, the woman revealed that they are consuming poisonous tablets to avoid humiliation.

On the other hand, police said the officials involved in the incident will be interrogated.

Last year, a case was registered against two policemen and two others for demanding extortion from a citizen under the guise of the Crime Control Department (CCD), which has been making headlines for its swift action against criminals.

Reports said incidents of extortion by police personnel in Lahore under the false pretense of the Crime Control Department (CCD) have registered an uptick, raising serious concerns about abuse of power and public trust.

The latest incident took place in Manawan area where two police officials, along with two accomplices, allegedly abducted a citizen and demanded a ransom of Rs400,000.

According to the FIR, the accused threatened to stage a fake encounter under the CCD banner if the ransom was not paid. The matter was eventually settled for Rs150,000.

The victim reported the incident to Manawan Police, which promptly registered a case and arrested all four suspects involved, including the two serving policemen.