How much financial loss will Bangladesh suffer by boycotting T20 World Cup?

NEW DELHI – Bangladesh is facing a significant financial setback after deciding to boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns in India.

Indian media reported that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) could lose an estimated 325 crore Taka (approximately $325 million) in revenue if they withdraw from the tournament.

The financial hit is largely tied to broadcasting and sponsorship deals, which contribute around 60% of the BCB’s annual income. As a result, the board may miss out on crucial income streams that are vital for its operations.

In addition to the immediate financial consequences, the boycott could also jeopardize Bangladesh’s future cricket relations with India.

Both nations are scheduled to play a bilateral series later this year, and the diplomatic fallout from the World Cup boycott could lead to the suspension of these matches.

The T20 World Cup, set to be held in February and March, will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. W

hile Bangladesh’s absence from the competition would have a financial and diplomatic impact, the Pakistan cricket team is set to play all of its matches in Sri Lanka, avoiding any direct complications with the host nation.