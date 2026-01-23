Kidnapped KIPS college CEO returns home safely after police action

LAHORE – A chief executive officer of a KIPS college who was allegedly abducted from Lahore’s Johar Town area has returned home safely after being released by the kidnappers.

Police said Abid Wazir Khan reached his residence in good health and his condition is reported to be satisfactory.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

Police said further details about the incident will be shared once the inquiry is completed.

As per the First Information Report registered at Johar Town police station on January 22, Khan was taken while leaving his office.

At the time of the incident, he was reportedly speaking on the phone with the college’s female general manager.

She allegedly heard an unfamiliar voice on the call, with the man claiming that Khan had caused an accident involving his vehicle. Later, his mobile phone switched off, leaving no clue about his location.