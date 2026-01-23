Rescue operations launched as heavy snowfall strands 100 vehicles in Tirah Valley

PESHAWAR – A rescue operations has been launched after nearly 100 vehicles got straded on the roads due to heavy rainfall and snowfall in various areas of Tirah Valley in Khyber district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stated that there has been significant snowfall in the region, and many individuals are trapped. Rescue operations are currently underway to assist them.

CM Afridi confirmed that he himself is overseeing the rescue efforts in the area. He noted that the operations are facing difficulties due to the severe weather conditions, but heavy machinery is being deployed to clear the roads. Trucks carrying food and other essential supplies have been sent to the region.

Nearly 100 Vehicles Stranded

Secretary of Relief for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Khan said rescue operations are ongoing to assist individuals trapped in the snow. Nearly 100 vehicles are stranded, and 35 individuals have already been moved to safer locations.

The relief teams from Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, and Mardan have reached the area. More than 50 personnel, 16 ambulances, and heavy machinery are present, and 10 trucks carrying blankets, sweaters, beds, and other essential supplies have been dispatched.

Pak Army Joins Rescue Efforts

The Pakistan Army has also joined the relief activities in the region. The military is providing assistance to families temporarily relocating due to the snowfall, ensuring their welfare and basic needs. The Army and local authorities are working to restore traffic flow on the affected roads.

Rescue Operations Continue Amid Road Blockages

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that the roads in Tirah Valley have been blocked due to heavy snowfall, trapping vehicles. Rescue operations are underway to extricate the stranded vehicles, and people are being moved to safer areas. The PDMA has dispatched rescue teams from Peshawar, including recovery vehicles, ambulances, medical supplies, and rescue equipment.

PDMA’s Director-General has instructed all district administrations to remain alert, and is closely monitoring the situation across the province.