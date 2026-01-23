Agha Ali opens up about second marriage plans

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Agha Ali recently opened up about his plans for a second marriage

The “Mohra” star recently appeared in a talk show where he discussed his views on marriage, life after his divorce, and his current perspective on relationships.

When asked about stepping away from the idea of marriage temporarily, Agha Ali expressed that if marriage is successful, it is one of the most beautiful things in life.

He also shared that he believes in the concept of two people in love sharing a life together, though he acknowledged that sometimes couples separate after living together for a while. He stated that if that happens, moving forward and even remarrying is a possibility.

Regarding his personal plans, Agha Ali revealed that he isn’t currently thinking about marriage, but when the time comes, he will share it with everyone. He added, “When Allah wills, I will get married again.”

Agha Ali also expressed his belief in the inevitability of remarriage. He expressed that marriage is a natural and final step in life for both men and women, as life feels complete with a life partner.

Agha Ali’s first marriage was to actress Hina Altaf during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. However, rumors of their separation began circulating in 2022. Initially, Agha Ali denied these reports, but later, in 2024, during a podcast, he confirmed that he and Hina Altaf had parted ways.