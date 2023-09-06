Search

Business

SBP introduces structural reforms for Exchange Companies to ensure transparency

Web Desk 08:24 PM | 6 Sep, 2023
State Bank of Pakistan
Source: SBP

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has introduced structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector for providing better services to general public and bringing transparency and competitiveness in the sector.
 
As part of the reform process, said a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minimum capital requirement for exchange companies has been increased from Rs.200 million to Rs.500 million.

Following the introduction of the reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business have to establish wholly owned exchange companies to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public, it added.
 
As per envisaged reforms, various types of existing exchange companies and their franchisees would be consolidated and transformed into a single category of exchange companies with a well-defined mandate.
 
The central bank has offered the Exchange Companies of category ‘B’ (ECs-B) and franchisees of exchange companies different options for their transformation into mainstream exchange companies. ECs-B may graduate to Exchange Companies after meeting all regulatory requirements within three months and failing in that may lead to cancellation of their license, the statement outlined adding that franchisees of Exchange Companies may either merge or sell operations to the franchiser company concerned within three months after meeting all regulatory requirements.
 
The central bank has given one month time to the ECs-B and franchises of exchange companies to submit their conversion plan and seek NOC from SBP for the purpose.
 
The SBP spokesperson informed that the structural reforms have been introduced to provide better services to the general public and bring transparency and competitiveness in the Exchange Companies’ sector.
 
The reforms were expected to strengthen governance, internal controls, and compliance culture in the sector, he added.

Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by 2.7pc

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

Pakistan’s total debt surges past Rs61 trillion, shows SBP data

05:30 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee’s fall slows down as COAS promises transparency in ...

11:19 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

In meeting with businessmen, COAS Munir assures transparency in ...

10:32 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

No emergency MPC meeting convened, clarifies SBP

10:28 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 192 points

11:30 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Has SBP stopped transaction to Google, Facebook through credit cards?

03:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mahira Khan turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

08:42 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 6, 2023

09:08 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.7 324.15
Euro EUR 345 348
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 85.65 86.5
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 814.77 822.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54
Danish Krone DKK 44.39 44.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 993.41 1002.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.93 183.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 795.74 803.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 346.46 348.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 6, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (6 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: