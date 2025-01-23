Gold prices drop in global and local markets

Gold prices have decreased in both global and local markets. In the international bullion market, the price of gold dropped by $8 per ounce, bringing it down to $2,743.

Similarly, in local markets, the price of 24-carat gold saw a reduction of 750 rupees per tola, bringing it down to 283,700 rupees. The price of gold per 10 grams also fell by 641 rupees, reaching 245,799 rupees.

Yesterday, gold prices had recorded a significant increase, with the price of 1 tola of gold rising by 4,250 rupees to reach 287,450 rupees, while the price for 10 grams had surged by 3,642 rupees to 246,440 rupees.

Additionally, the price of silver saw a slight decrease, with the price of 1 tola falling by 30 rupees to 3,401 rupees, and the price per 10 grams dropping by 26 rupees to 2,915 rupees.