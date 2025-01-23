Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices drop in global and local markets

Gold prices have decreased in both global and local markets. In the international bullion market, the price of gold dropped by $8 per ounce, bringing it down to $2,743.

Similarly, in local markets, the price of 24-carat gold saw a reduction of 750 rupees per tola, bringing it down to 283,700 rupees. The price of gold per 10 grams also fell by 641 rupees, reaching 245,799 rupees.

Yesterday, gold prices had recorded a significant increase, with the price of 1 tola of gold rising by 4,250 rupees to reach 287,450 rupees, while the price for 10 grams had surged by 3,642 rupees to 246,440 rupees.

Additionally, the price of silver saw a slight decrease, with the price of 1 tola falling by 30 rupees to 3,401 rupees, and the price per 10 grams dropping by 26 rupees to 2,915 rupees.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 290.75 293.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.51 38.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.64 62.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.84 157.84
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.3 24.6
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 304.41 307.16
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

