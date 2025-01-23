Judicial Commission approves 12 additional judges for Sindh High Court

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has approved the appointment of 12 additional judges for the Sindh High Court.

According to reports, Tasneem Sultana and Mohsin Shahwani were among the approved names. Others include Usman Ali Hadi, Nisar Bhambhro, Jafar Raza, and Hasan Akbar. Abdul Hameed, Jan Ali Junejo, Miran Muhammad Shah, Ali Haider Ada, Riyazat Ali, and Fayyaz Hassan Shah were also approved as additional judges.

The Chief Justice has formed committees for appointments in the Judicial Commission, Supreme Judicial, and Law & Justice Commissions.

A Supreme Court statement confirmed the formation of a committee, led by the Chief Justice, to oversee the appointment of the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission. Members include Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed.

For appointing the Judicial Commission’s Secretary, a five-member committee was formed, including Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, and the Attorney General.

Similarly, a three-member committee will appoint the Secretary for the Supreme Judicial Council. Nominations will consider serving and retired additional session judges proposed by provincial Chief Justices and Chief Secretaries.