Rakhi Sawant announces visit to Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

Indian actress and model Rakhi Sawant has announced that she will be visiting Pakistan to meet Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Rakhi shared a video on social media in which she can be seen at the airport with her luggage, expressing her love for Hania Aamir and stating that she wants to stay with her family in Pakistan.

In the video message, Rakhi says, “I want to meet Pakistan’s biggest stars, including Hania, Nargis, and others, which is why I am coming to Pakistan. Hania, please come to pick me up from the airport.”

A series of video messages have been exchanged between Rakhi Sawant and Hania Aamir on social media, with users responding with interesting and humorous comments. Some users are jokingly telling Hania to leave Pakistan as Rakhi is coming to visit.

Hania Aamir has also responded to Rakhi’s video message, saying, “I just want to say that my life was very sad before, and then Rakhi Sawant came into my life. Rakhi ji, I am coming to pick you up from the airport.”