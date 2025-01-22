Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rakhi Sawant expresses desire to perform item song with Wasim Akram

Bollywood’s renowned dancer Rakhi Sawant has expressed her desire to perform an item song with former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram.

In a recent interview that has gone viral on social media, Rakhi not only showed interest in Pakistani men but also expressed admiration for Wasim Akram, the Sultan of Swing.

Talking about her second marriage, she mentioned that she wishes to marry a Pakistani man in Dubai this time.

She also expressed her love for her Pakistani fans, saying that most of her fans are from Pakistan who send her gifts, and because of this, she believes she has earned the respect of Pakistan.

Rakhi mentioned meeting Wasim Akram and revealed that when she shook hands with him, he felt a jolt of electricity and suggested he should do an item song with her.

During the conversation, Rakhi again expressed her wish to marry a Pakistani man in Dubai and hoped that Wasim Akram would attend the wedding whenever it happens.

