Rakhi Sawant stirs controversy by challenging Pakistani actresses to dance competition

Bollywood’s controversial and famous actress Rakhi Sawant caused a stir in a recent interview by challenging Pakistani actresses Hania Amir, Nargis, and Deedar to a dance competition, claiming that she could easily defeat all three at once.

Rakhi Sawant, who is known as Bollywood’s “number one item girl” and “reality TV queen,” is frequently in the news due to her bold statements and controversies.

During the interview, she also expressed her love for Pakistan, which seemed contradictory to her critical remarks.

Rakhi Sawant entered Bollywood in the early 2000s and quickly gained fame due to her bold persona. She played memorable roles in films like “Main Hoon Na” (2004) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The actress gained real recognition from reality shows. Her bold and straightforward personality in Bigg Boss Season 1 (2006) made her popular among the public. In 2020, she returned to Bigg Boss Season 14 and reached the final, once again making headlines.

Rakhi Sawant is well-known for her unpredictable and controversial statements. Her attack on Pakistani actresses left many surprised, especially when, in the same interview, she expressed her love for Pakistan.