Zoya Nasir addresses fake death rumours in interview

Zoya Nasir, daughter of acclaimed film writer Nasir Adeeb, is blazing a trail in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Venturing into diverse dramas, she showcases her acting versatility while carving her niche beyond the screen as a successful makeup artist.

Recently, she opened up on the FHM podcast, sharing not just her career and beliefs, but also a harrowing experience – rumours of her death spreading like wildfire on social media. The false news, catching many off guard, persisted for some time.

Making matters worse, Zoya was unaware of the online turmoil while privately grieving the sudden loss of her beloved sister-in-law. Confusing media reports further fueled the misinformation, initially questioning whether Nasir Adeeb's daughter or daughter-in-law had passed away. In due course, Zoya took it upon herself to dispel the rumours, unequivocally rectifying the narrative. She urged news channels to refrain from hasty reporting based on arbitrary posts and emphasized the importance of conducting thorough research before disseminating information.

On the work front, she was last seen in Mere Humsafar and Badzaat.