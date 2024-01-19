Search

Lifestyle

Zoya Nasir addresses fake death rumours in interview

Maheen Khawaja
04:13 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Zoya Nasir addresses fake death rumours in interview
Source: Zoya Nasir (Instagram)

Zoya Nasir, daughter of acclaimed film writer Nasir Adeeb, is blazing a trail in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Venturing into diverse dramas, she showcases her acting versatility while carving her niche beyond the screen as a successful makeup artist.

Recently, she opened up on the FHM podcast, sharing not just her career and beliefs, but also a harrowing experience – rumours of her death spreading like wildfire on social media. The false news, catching many off guard, persisted for some time.

Making matters worse, Zoya was unaware of the online turmoil while privately grieving the sudden loss of her beloved sister-in-law. Confusing media reports further fueled the misinformation, initially questioning whether Nasir Adeeb's daughter or daughter-in-law had passed away.  In due course, Zoya took it upon herself to dispel the rumours, unequivocally rectifying the narrative. She urged news channels to refrain from hasty reporting based on arbitrary posts and emphasized the importance of conducting thorough research before disseminating information.

On the work front, she was last seen in Mere Humsafar and Badzaat

Birthday wishes pour in for Zoya Nasir

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza posts cryptic story amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib ...

07:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Suno Chanda 2 star Beena Chaudhary receives death threats

09:19 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage rumours with Dur-e-Fishan

01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together at son’s victory amid ...

02:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Reema Khan meets Maulana Tariq Jamil to condole his son’s death

06:27 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Aishwarya, Abhishek make joint public appearance raises eyebrows amid ...

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

05:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

02:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Have Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza divorced? Family spills beans

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:13 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Cold wave grips twin cities - check complete advisory here

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: