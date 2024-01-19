Zoya Nasir addresses fake death rumours in interview

Zoya Nasir, daughter of acclaimed film writer Nasir Adeeb, is blazing a trail in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Venturing into diverse dramas, she showcases her acting versatility while carving her niche beyond the screen as a successful makeup artist.
Recently, she opened up on the FHM podcast, sharing not just her career and beliefs, but also a harrowing experience – rumours of her death spreading like wildfire on social media. The false news, catching many off guard, persisted for some time.
Making matters worse, Zoya was unaware of the online turmoil while privately grieving the sudden loss of her beloved sister-in-law. Confusing media reports further fueled the misinformation, initially questioning whether Nasir Adeeb's daughter or daughter-in-law had passed away. In due course, Zoya took it upon herself to dispel the rumours, unequivocally rectifying the narrative. She urged news channels to refrain from hasty reporting based on arbitrary posts and emphasized the importance of conducting thorough research before disseminating information.
On the work front, she was last seen in Mere Humsafar and Badzaat.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
