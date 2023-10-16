  

Birthday wishes pour in for Zoya Nasir

Maheen Khawaja
04:20 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
Zoya Nasir
Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Zoya Nasir on her birthday.

Nasir burst onto the scene with the kind of magnetic charm that's impossible to ignore. Her captivating performances and undeniable acting prowess quickly earned her a special place in the hearts of both critics and fans alike. From her debut role to her latest projects, she has consistently proven her mettle as a versatile actress who can take on any role with finesse.

One of the standout qualities that make her a force to be reckoned with is her ability to effortlessly slip into diverse characters. Whether she's playing the role of a resilient young woman facing societal challenges or a carefree spirit navigating the ups and downs of life, Ammar breathes life into each character she portrays. Her dedication to her craft is nothing short of inspiring.

Many of her close friends and family took to their Instagram stories to extend their heartfelt wishes including Youtuber Shahveer Jafry and many more.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-16/1697454536-3121.mp4v

On the work front, she was last seen in Mere Humsafar and Badzaat

Zoya Nasir tells why she was married off at a young age and what caused her divorce

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

