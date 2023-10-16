Birthday wishes pour in for Zoya Nasir

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Zoya Nasir on her birthday.
Nasir burst onto the scene with the kind of magnetic charm that's impossible to ignore. Her captivating performances and undeniable acting prowess quickly earned her a special place in the hearts of both critics and fans alike. From her debut role to her latest projects, she has consistently proven her mettle as a versatile actress who can take on any role with finesse.
One of the standout qualities that make her a force to be reckoned with is her ability to effortlessly slip into diverse characters. Whether she's playing the role of a resilient young woman facing societal challenges or a carefree spirit navigating the ups and downs of life, Ammar breathes life into each character she portrays. Her dedication to her craft is nothing short of inspiring.
Many of her close friends and family took to their Instagram stories to extend their heartfelt wishes including Youtuber Shahveer Jafry and many more.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-16/1697454536-3121.mp4v
On the work front, she was last seen in Mere Humsafar and Badzaat.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.
22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
