Zoya Nasir tells why she was married off at a young age and what caused her divorce

Lollywood diva Zoya Nasir continues to soar high with her remarkable portrayals as Narmeen in "Dobara" and Sameen in "Mere Humsafar," but she has been making waves for her impeccable fashion sense and wardrobe selections.
The 31-year-old actress fearlessly embraces her unique style, consistently making bold and unapologetic fashion statements. Recently, she opened up about her personal life in a candid interview, revealing that she had been married at the age of 19.
During an interview with Nauman Ijaz on G Sarkar, Nasir openly discussed her divorce and advocated for the rights of young girls to pursue education and careers, and maintain independence before entering marriage. She revealed that she got married at 19 to a man eight years her senior, but unfortunately the marriage ended in divorce. Reflecting on her early marriage, she admitted to lacking the assertiveness and the ability to navigate the expectations as a daughter-in-law at such a young age.
She recounted the struggles she faced in her early marriage, emphasizing that she was not treated as an equal partner, but rather burdened with responsibilities at such a young age.
Following her divorce, her family realized that such a decision was not suitable for someone so young. They recognized the importance of broadening her horizons. Zoya urged viewers not to marry off their young daughters, as it would only lead them to live an inferior life compared to others.
In 2021, Nasir got engaged to fellow vlogger Christian Betzmann, but their relationship ended a few months later. On the work front, she has been consistently impressive in her career since her debut in the drama Hania in 2019. She has delivered notable performances in dramas such as Dobara, Mere Apne, Sirat e Mustaqeem and the highly popular Pakistani drama Mere Humsafar from last year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
