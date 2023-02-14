Ushna Shah gets adorable birthday surprise from Zoya Nasir

Pakistani model and actor Ushna Shah has shared a glimpse of how she was stunned by a pleasant surprise on her big day from Zoya Nasir as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday.
The viral clip shows the Deewangi actor bringing her a cake and Ushna’s fiancé Hamza Amin also joined the cake-cutting ceremony. With sparkling fireworks on the cake, the friends cheered, it also saw Ushna clapping before cutting the cake.
Shah celebrated her 33rd birthday on February 12 as most of her fans and industry friends went on to wish her online.
Zoya also took to social media where she dropped pictures from the birthday bash. "Wish you happiest of birthday nom nom...You deserve the happiest life cuz of your pure and sincere heart
Love you to bits and pieces. All my love boo," she wrote.
Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and her immecable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.
The actor is known for her roles in several hit projects including Habs, Parizaad, Bashar Momin, Balaa, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Lashkara, and many more.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
