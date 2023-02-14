Search

LifestyleViral

Ushna Shah gets adorable birthday surprise from Zoya Nasir

Web Desk 02:54 PM | 14 Feb, 2023
Ushna Shah gets adorable birthday surprise from Zoya Nasir
Source: ushnashah/Instagram

Pakistani model and actor Ushna Shah has shared a glimpse of how she was stunned by a pleasant surprise on her big day from Zoya Nasir as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday.

The viral clip shows the Deewangi actor bringing her a cake and Ushna’s fiancé Hamza Amin also joined the cake-cutting ceremony. With sparkling fireworks on the cake, the friends cheered, it also saw Ushna clapping before cutting the cake.

Shah celebrated her 33rd birthday on February 12 as most of her fans and industry friends went on to wish her online.

Zoya also took to social media where she dropped pictures from the birthday bash. "Wish you happiest of birthday nom nom...You deserve the happiest life cuz of your pure and sincere heart

Love you to bits and pieces. All my love boo," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and her immecable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.

The actor is known for her roles in several hit projects including Habs, Parizaad, Bashar Momin, Balaa, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Lashkara, and many more.

Ushna Shah's adorable selfie with her beau wins hearts

      

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hania Aamir gives fans glimpses of her luxurious birthday trip to Bangkok

08:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir celebrates birthday with friends

12:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Viral dance girl Ayesha celebrates birthday in style

09:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Shaheed Lt-Gen Sarfaraz Ali's son gets hitched

12:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Ushna Shah's adorable selfie with her beau wins hearts

04:54 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable pictures of herself living the village life

08:01 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Wazir walks free from Karachi jail after over two years

05:49 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 14th February 2023

08:56 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.

Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.

Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.

The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: