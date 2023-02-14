Ushna Shah gets adorable birthday surprise from Zoya Nasir

Pakistani model and actor Ushna Shah has shared a glimpse of how she was stunned by a pleasant surprise on her big day from Zoya Nasir as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday.

The viral clip shows the Deewangi actor bringing her a cake and Ushna’s fiancé Hamza Amin also joined the cake-cutting ceremony. With sparkling fireworks on the cake, the friends cheered, it also saw Ushna clapping before cutting the cake.

Shah celebrated her 33rd birthday on February 12 as most of her fans and industry friends went on to wish her online.

Zoya also took to social media where she dropped pictures from the birthday bash. "Wish you happiest of birthday nom nom...You deserve the happiest life cuz of your pure and sincere heart

Love you to bits and pieces. All my love boo," she wrote.

Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and her immecable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.

The actor is known for her roles in several hit projects including Habs, Parizaad, Bashar Momin, Balaa, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Lashkara, and many more.