Shaniera Akram is super excited about Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir's visit to Pakistan

03:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Share

Famous Turkish Chef and social media sensation, Burak Ozdemir, recently revealed in a video that he will be visiting Pakistan this month and Shaniera Akram is as excited as we are to welcome him!

Taking to Twitter, Akram invited Ozdemir to her and husband Wasim Akram's house so that they can enjoy some Turkish food together.

"Please come to our house when you come to Pakistan @CznBurak we are missing our Turkish food !!! @arsalanhshah can we get this booked now, I need to learn how to make Börek . I think the public needs to get involved," she said.

Burak is an expert in Turkish and Middle Eastern delicacies and is known for serving massive portions of them. The chef seems to enjoy cooking in front of the camera and continues to smile throughout his videos.

The 26-year-old already owns the Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrasi restaurant in Turkey. It has three other branches in Istanbul.

Known as CZN Burak on Instagram, the chef has 17.1 million followers on Instagram.

Many celebrities have visited his restaurants including actor Imran Abbas, singer Momina Mustehsan and other international celebs. 

Have more to add the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

Armeena Rana Khan lashed out at people not wearing masks
10:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

