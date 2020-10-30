In pictures: Pakistan lights up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD – Celebration for the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrated with religious zeal and fervour throughout Pakistan.

All the streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, and mosques in the city were decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully on the occasion.

DC Office lit up for Eid Milad Un Nabi SAW ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/cGMcPVepZh — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) October 30, 2020

All mosques, shrines, public and private buildings, historic sites, commercial areas, markets, main city roads and streets have been illuminated with colourful lights and buntings. Special décor has been placed on model roads, including Mall Road, Jail Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard.

Karachi: Eid Milad un Nabi rally to start from Boulton Market and to conclude in Nistar park https://t.co/9u94bIBXXN pic.twitter.com/HmUjR3olDn — Mir Sadaquat Raza (@sadaquatraza) October 29, 2020

Data Darbar lighted up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW.