In pictures: Pakistan lights up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Celebration for the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrated with religious zeal and fervour throughout Pakistan.

All the streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, and mosques in the city were decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully on the occasion.

All mosques, shrines, public and private buildings, historic sites, commercial areas, markets, main city roads and streets have been illuminated with colourful lights and buntings. Special décor has been placed on model roads, including Mall Road, Jail Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard.

Data Darbar lighted up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW.

