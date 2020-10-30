CAA new travel advisory: Screening mandatory for travellers from 8 countries amid COVID-19 resurge

LAHORE – The Civil Aviation Authority removed eight countries from the list whose passengers are allowed to enter Pakistan without a COVID-19 test.

The latest travel advisory classifies international passengers into two categories.

Passengers from Category A will not need a negative COVID-19 test, while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours prior to boarding a flight to Pakistan.

In wake of COVID-19 second wave, the number of countries in category A has been reduced from 30 to 22. The countries still in category A include Singapore, China, Cuba, Estonia, Japan, Ghana, Norway, Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka and others.

CAA issued a notification that will be valid from November 6 till December 31. The new advisory requires airlines to make certain that coronavirus SOPs are followed and makes it mandatory for passengers to fill out the health declaration form.

The advisory comes as more than 44.5 million worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus and nearly 1.2 million have lost their lives to it while Pakistan has seen 332,816 people infected by the novel virus.