Fraudsters cheat U.K returned doctor; sell him ‘Aladin Ka Chirag’ for 2.5 Crore

NEW DELHI – A British returned doctor in Uttar Pradesh was duped by two fraudsters who promise to sell him 'Aladdin Ka Chirag' which helps him to fulfil all desires.

The incident took place in the Khairnagar area under Brahmpuri police station area of the city.

The man identified as Dr Laeek Khan has approached police against the cheats. Cops after getting the complaint swung into action and managed to arrest both the culprits.

As per the police officials, a patient named Sameena came into contact with the doctor. Later, the doctor visited her residence for dressing following her operation.

Laeek said he met a magician named Islamuddin at the lady's house. The man-made big promises about his magical powers. Fraud man promised Laeek to make him a billionaire in a short period of time.

According to the doctor, the two accused often made him see the ghost appearing from the chirag.

Later the doctor asked the cheats to take the chirag to his home, they tricked him saying it would do harm to him if he touched the lamp.

Laeek said the fraudsters cheated him of Rs 2.5 crore in total for selling him the 'Aladdin Ka Chirag'.

The doctor later approached Meerut Superintendent of Police in this regard and sought his help to make the culprits behind the bar.

Brahampuri Circle Officer Amit Rai said, Islamuddin and his friend Anees, got arrested for alleged fraud. The police are also making efforts to nab the woman.