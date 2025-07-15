Getting Bahrain’s 10-Year Golden Visa is easier than you think; Check full guide here

MANAMA – Middle Eastern nations continue to woo skilled professionals, investors, and retirees from around the world, and Bahrain now introduced one of the region’s most accessible long-term residency options its Golden Visa.

The Golden Visa has been launched a strategic alternative to UAE’s Golden Visa and Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Program, Bahrain’s Golden Visa offers a 10-year renewable residency with minimum restrictions and a price tag that makes it a game-changer for expatriates seeking stability in the Gulf.

Unlike its wealthier neighbors, Bahrain offers lower living costs, inclusive policies, and a vibrant expat-friendly environment. Golden Visa further enhances the country’s appeal by giving residents freedom to work, invest, or retire without being tied to a single employer.

Located in heart of Gulf, Bahrain also provides easy access to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, making it ideal for business and travel.

Bahrain Golden Visa

10-year residency, renewable

No employer sponsorship needed — work anywhere, freelance, or run a business

Free travel in and out of Bahrain without losing residency status

Lower cost of living than Dubai or Riyadh

Family sponsorship available (spouse, children, parents)

Affordable visa fee — starting from just BHD 5 (~USD 13)

Who Can Apply?

Bahrain’s Golden Visa is open to four main categories of applicants:

Skilled Professionals

Must have lived in Bahrain for 5+ years

Minimum monthly income: BHD 2,000 (~USD 5,300)

Retirees

Minimum pension income: BHD 2,000 (or BHD 4,000 for non-residents)

Property Owners

Own real estate worth BHD 200,000 or more

Other Talent

Recognized in fields like science, technology, arts, sports, or business

Guide to Apply

Check Your Eligibility

Visit the official Bahrain Golden Residency Portal and confirm your category. Gather Documents Valid passport (6+ months)

Health insurance proof

Income/property/talent documents

Employment certificate or official recognition (for talents) Create an eKey Account

Register to access Bahrain’s digital services and apply online. Submit Online Application Initial processing fee: BHD 5 only

Fast processing in 5–10 business days Pay Final Visa Fee

Upon approval, pay BHD 300 (~USD 795) to receive your Golden Visa. Enjoy 10-Year Residency

You will receive a 10-year renewable visa with the right to sponsor your family.

Golden Visa holders can sponsor their spouse, children, and parents for residency. If you plan to work formally, you may also apply for a work permit through Bahrain’s Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).