Senior PIA officer arrested in Bahrain

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Senior PIA officer arrested in Bahrain

MANAMA - In another humiliating event for the country, a senior officer of Pakistan's state-run airline was arrested in Bahrain on Monday.

Awais Hanif, the country manager of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was arrested in Bahrain for allegedly taking away pieces of luggage of passengers; taking away passengers’ belongings is a criminal offense under Bahrain’s regulations.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed the development, adding that the airline’s administration is in contact with the Pakistani embassy in Bahrain.

PIA is monitoring the situation from all legal perspectives, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by ARY News. 

The PIA official added that all possible legal assistance would be provided to the arrested country manager. 

The PIA staff has been bringing shame to the country for years as multiple incidents have been reported in which the crew members slip away to other countries. More and more crew members have escaped after landing in Toronto, Canada and the airline has been trying to contact the Canadian authorities to stop such events in the future.

The exact nature of the charges against Awais Hanif is still unclear. Some believe that the country manager might have been arrested over confusion or ignorance of laws instead of being involved in any criminal activity.

