Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

TORONTO - The Quebec government is all set to stop allowing new temporary foreign workers to take low-wage jobs in the Montreal area.
In this regard, Premier François Legault and Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette are expected to announce this decision on Tuesday.
As far as the process is concerned, in Quebec, temporary foreign workers in low-wage jobs need approval from both the province and the federal government.
Latest media reports imply that due to Quebec's plan, the federal government will soon pause processing applications for employers who want to hire temporary foreign workers at wages below $27.47 per hour. It is expected that the pause would stay in place for six months though official word is awaited on the matter.
It is to be mentioned that the pause will not apply to the construction, agriculture, food processing, education and social services sectors.
“Our government will closely monitor this policy change as it makes its own determinations about future changes to the TFWP,” Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 'Temporary Foreign Worker' program has existed in different forms for many years. It was mainly used by employers in agriculture to meet seasonal labor needs. However, a part of the program called the low-wage stream has expanded quickly after the federal government relaxed the rules in 2022 in response to business groups who warned of severe labor shortages.
The government of Canada is making swift changes to the hiring of foreigners as well as to the entry of international students. A few weeks ago, the employment minister Randy Boissonnault met with business representatives and promised tougher oversight, particularly in "high-risk" industries.
At that time, the minister had hinted at the possibility of banning certain sectors from using the program for low-wage positions altogether.
Though the program favored aspiring immigrants, it came under fire due to multiple reasons including unemployment which has climbed to 6.4%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.