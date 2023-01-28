Poland student visa: Here are the details to know before you apply

WARSAW – Poland was once known for World War but gone are the days when its only reference was violence. Now the country is better known for its educational prowess and if you are a student, you should also consider moving to the country for better opportunities.

The only thing that should be kept in mind is that the process to get education in the country is a bit laborious but still possible.

Below are the details regarding application process, requirements, and eligibility to get admission in Poland's universities.

Poland Student Visa

The student visa is generally needed if you intend to study at one of the institutes in Poland but if you belong to the EU/EEA and Switzerland, then you don’t need a student visa. Nonetheless, you will need to register your stay in Poland if you intend to stay for over 3 months.

Supporting Documents for a Poland Student Visa

The following documents need to be made ready for Poland Student Visa:

Two Poland visa application forms

Passport-sized photographs

A valid passport

Health insurance

Proof of accommodation to live in Poland

Enough financial resources to stay in Poland.

University acceptance letter

If you don’t find a location to stay, you can submit an invitation letter from your guarantor, who will be responsible for finding a place to stay

English language proficiency documents

Processing Time

It usually takes 15 days to process the Poland Student Visa after submission of application and students are advised to apply as soon as they get a university acceptance letter. The processing time can vary though.

Validity of Poland Study Visa

It is to be clarified that the validity of a national student visa is up to one year. This duration can be extended if students apply for a TRP (Temporary Residence permit) within three months of arriving in the country, which will allow them to stay for additional two years, Youthpop reported. Officially, the first residence permit is issued for a period of 15 months. It can be renewed for periods of up to 3 years but for no longer than the remainder of your studies.

For applying for the Temporary Residence Permit, you should visit the local Voivodship Office. The complete list of offices can be seen here.

The good news for EU students is that they don't need to apply for temporary residence permits and they should only apply for registration of their stay with local voivodship office within 90 days of their arrival. They will be issued a cost-free certificate of registration with a non-limited period of validity proving their right to stay in Poland.

Working while being on Poland Student Visa?

The basic question that arises while someone is on a study visa is whether work/job is allowed and the good news about Poland is that students can work in Poland on a student visa. The condition in this regard is that they must have a residence permit. As far as working hours are allowed, one can work part-time for up to 20hrs a week during the studies. During breaks, full-time work is allowed.

Extending study visa?

The Temporary Residence Permit will allow students to stay for their complete educational program but one can’t extend their residence permit for which exiting the country and re-entry is required.

Apply for Poland Study Visa

It depends on where you reside but generally you can apply for student visa through Polish Embassy or consulate in your home country or through a private visa application agency or centre authorized by the Polish embassy. You can find the embassy here.

As far as the steps are concerned, you should first find the Polish embassy and set up an appointment through the e-Konsulat website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. You should then fill out the application form on the e-Konsulat website and collect all the necessary documents which are then needed to be submitted to the embassy on the day of the appointment.

The final phase is attend the visa interview after which you will get to know whether you have been successful or not.

Cost of Living in Poland

If you get a visa, your first question would be to find how much do you need as a student. The cost of living for students can start from 1500 PLN (330 EUR) a month but obviously it depends on the city you are currently living in. The cost of living in the capital might be slightly higher than other Polish big cities.