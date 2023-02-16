South Korea Work Visa; Here are the details about eligibility, procedure to relocate

SEOUL - South Korea is a country which is known for its technological prowess and advances and same is the reason why so many people get attracted to the country to better their lives.
If you are also thinking to find work opportunities offshore, South Korea should also be on your list and in this guide, we will tell you the details to move to the country on a work visa.
Two things are needed to work in South Korea, the first is visa to enter the country and the other one is work permit. A work visa means that an individual holding it has been authorized to work in the country under the set rules and regulations.
There are multiple visa options available as some are short term while others are long term.
South Korea Work Visa types
The following are types of South Korean work visas which can be availed depending on one's professional background:
Eligibility Criteria
The following eligibility criteria must be met in order to apply for the South Korean work visa:
Required Documents
The general set of documents needed to apply for the work visa are listed below but you can be asked for additional documents which should also be provided.
South Korea Work Visa Processing Time
The processing time varies depending on multiple factors. Sometimes, it takes several weeks for verification of your documents. In General, the permit is issued within 5 to 10 working days, Youthpop reported.
How to apply for a South Korean Work Visa
For applying, you can opt both offline or online methods. In order to apply in person, you must visit the Visa Application Centre (VAC) and fill out all the required spaces in application form. You must also attach all the documents needed and pay the application fee and submit the application. Then you should wait for the final decision.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.