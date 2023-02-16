Search

Immigration

South Korea Work Visa; Here are the details about eligibility, procedure to relocate

16 Feb, 2023
SEOUL - South Korea is a country which is known for its technological prowess and advances and same is the reason why so many people get attracted to the country to better their lives.

If you are also thinking to find work opportunities offshore, South Korea should also be on your list and in this guide, we will tell you the details to move to the country on a work visa.

Two things are needed to work in South Korea, the first is visa to enter the country and the other one is work permit. A work visa means that an individual holding it has been authorized to work in the country under the set rules and regulations.

There are multiple visa options available as some are short term while others are long term. 

South Korea Work Visa types 

The following are types of South Korean work visas which can be availed depending on one's professional background:

  • Professor visa
  • Foreign language Instructor
  • Research visa
  • Technological Guidance visa
  • Special Profession
  • Culture and Art
  • Specially Designed Activities
  • Long-Term New Coverage
  • Job Seeker Visa
  • Business Visa
  • Self-Employment Visas
  • Investment Visa

Eligibility Criteria 

The following eligibility criteria must be met in order to apply for the South Korean work visa: 

  • Candidates must be healthy enough to travel to South Korea
  • Candidates must have good intentions of traveling to South Korea
  • The citizens of South Korea must not feel any danger with their existence
  • Make sure you have enough financial resources to cover your living expenses in South Korea
  • Before traveling, make sure you have a confirmed employment offer
  • Make sure that the company hiring you has already submitted the visa application to the Entry Division of the Immigration Office and that the Ministry of Justice approves the application

Required Documents 

The general set of documents needed to apply for the work visa are listed below but you can be asked for additional documents which should also be provided.

  • A valid passport
  • Complete the visa application form.
  • CV/Resume
  • Cover letter from the employer/company
  • Two photographs with white background
  • Academic transcripts and qualifications
  • Health certificate
  • Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)
  • Certificate of Confirmation of Visa Issuance (CCVI) from the Ministry of Justice
  • Employer documents (Certificate of Incorporation/Certification of Registration/Letter of financial guarantee from the company)
  • Proof of nationality
  • Proof of confirmed travel dates (Air tickets)
  • Proof of enough funds to support
  • Proof of accommodation in South Korea

South Korea Work Visa Processing Time

The processing time varies depending on multiple factors. Sometimes, it takes several weeks for verification of your documents. In General, the permit is issued within 5 to 10 working days, Youthpop reported.

How to apply for a South Korean Work Visa

For applying, you can opt both offline or online methods. In order to apply in person, you must visit the Visa Application Centre (VAC) and fill out all the required spaces in application form. You must also attach all the documents needed and pay the application fee and submit the application. Then you should wait for the final decision.

