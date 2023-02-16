FIA initiates process to declare Shaukat Tarin fugitive in IMF audio leak case

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated process to declared PTI Senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin proclaimed offender in a sedition case registered over his alleged audio leak regarding IMF bailout package.
Reports said the FIA would contact Interpol to arrest the defiant political, who is currently in a foreign country, after completing the process of declaring him fugitive in the case.
The development comes days after Shaukat Tarin was booked for the alleged audio leak. The cybercrime wing of Federal Investigators lodged the case against a former senator under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), months after his alleged audio leaks surfaced.
In the alleged audio leaks, the senior politician could be heard urging former provincial finance chiefs to scuttle the resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had also confirmed the development, stating that investigations against the former finance czar had been completed and his ministry allowed investigators to nab the defiant politician.
Earlier, the investigators sought the approval of the interior ministry to start legal proceedings against Tarin, whose conversation was leaked in which he asked Punjab and KP finance ministers to backtrack from commitments.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
