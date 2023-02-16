FIA initiates process to declare Shaukat Tarin fugitive in IMF audio leak case

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated process to declared PTI Senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin proclaimed offender in a sedition case registered over his alleged audio leak regarding IMF bailout package.

Reports said the FIA would contact Interpol to arrest the defiant political, who is currently in a foreign country, after completing the process of declaring him fugitive in the case.

The development comes days after Shaukat Tarin was booked for the alleged audio leak. The cybercrime wing of Federal Investigators lodged the case against a former senator under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), months after his alleged audio leaks surfaced.

In the alleged audio leaks, the senior politician could be heard urging former provincial finance chiefs to scuttle the resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had also confirmed the development, stating that investigations against the former finance czar had been completed and his ministry allowed investigators to nab the defiant politician.

Earlier, the investigators sought the approval of the interior ministry to start legal proceedings against Tarin, whose conversation was leaked in which he asked Punjab and KP finance ministers to backtrack from commitments.