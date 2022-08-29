PTI, PML-N trade barbs as Shaukat Tarin’s audio leak about IMF deal goes viral

ISLAMABAD – The government and the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) slammed each other over a leaked audio clip of Shaukat Tarin in which he asked Punjab and KP ministers to backtrack from IMF commitments to pressurize PML-N government.

The origin and authenticity of the tape remained a mystery until former finance minister and senior PTI leader Asad Umar came to defend Tarin, who remained in limelight since the audio got leaked online.

In the phone call, Pakistan’s former finance chief is apparently asking Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra to do a volte-face citing provincial surplus.

Also, Tarin tells Leghari to prepare a letter mentioning the devastating situation after the flood emergency as the reason for not being able to honor the commitment, a move which according to Tarin will pressurise Sharif’s government.

Shaukat Tareen asking Mohsin Leghari to withdraw from IMF commitments. If Pakistan defaults do they want long lines for petrols and food specially in the middle of these disastrous floods?



I asked when it came to KPK, how besharam did you need to be, well this besharam...

He even gives the rationale behind the extreme move, saying the PML-N-led government should be taught a lesson for creating hardships for the opposition.

Leghari, however, raises questions about Tarin’s move, asking if it would suffer Pakistan. Tarin then says that that’s already suffering the way they treat your chairman Imran Khan and everybody else.

In another audio leak, the Pakistani senator can be heard asking KP finance minister Taimoor Jhagra if he had written the letter on which the latter responded to him, saying he will send the letter soon as he drafts it.

Tarin then tells KP finance chief to highlight flood devastation in the letter. The first point would be about the release of quick funds for the restoration of infrastructure and rehabilitation of flood affectees, adding that he has already briefed Leghari about it.

Leaked call of KP's Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra and Shaukat Tarin planning to sabotage IMF package.

He even equates the move to a blackmailing tactic, adding that nobody gives money without gambits.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail immediately rapped PTI leaders, saying they should be ashamed for destroying everything just for the sake of politics.

He even called PTI chairman Imran Khan “a power-hungry person who will do anything to get the premiership.”

But, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf defended Tarin against criticism.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said there was nothing illegal or wrong in the audio call, maintaining that PTI publicly opposed IMF terms.

So audio call btwn Tarin & prov FM leaked. There is nothing illegal or wrong in the convo. We have publicly opposed the terms on which imported govt is taking loan from #IMF. But what is illegal is the wire tapping done on conversation without court order. A criminal offence.

PTI’s Secretary-General Asad Umar also defended the party strategy, and called on ministers to renegotiate the IMF agreement due to the recent floods as the expenses required for relief operations would make achieving a provincial surplus difficult.

He maintained that Tarin, as a former finance minister, has right to give advice to PTI ministers. There is nothing wrong in Tarin speaking to Jhagra and Leghari on phone and giving advice, Umar said in presser.

The Tarin audio leak controversy comes on the day of an all-important executive board meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be held in Washington, where the provision of credit to Pakistan’s bailout package will be considered.

Islamabad has sought billions in loans and investments, of which $1.17 billion would be immediately disbursed to Pakistan and nearly $4 billion would be granted over the remainder of the fiscal year.