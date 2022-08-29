Pakistani Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistani fabled Olympian and chairman of the hockey selection committee Manzoor Hussain Junior succumbed to a heart attack in the provincial capital Lahore.

The 63-year-old was rushed to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated, but he couldn’t survive.

Manzoor, who played as a striker and made 175 appearances for Team Green, was working as the chairman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation Selection Committee. He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1984 by the government.

The former Pakistani inside right led Pakistan to its last Olympic Gold medal. The two-time world cup winner will always be remembered for his goal in 1982 WorldCup final dodging 6 German defenders. He was the highest gold medalist player in the subcontinent.

Meanwhile, condolences pour in for the deceased from various quarters. Pakistan hockey greats called Manzoor a legend of the game, terming his death as a big loss for the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and sorrow over his death. The premier prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Sharif said the Manzoor Junior had been the pride of the nation and his contributions for the game of hockey were unforgettable.

ہاکی کی دنیا کے لیجنڈ، اولمپیئن منظور حسین جو نیئر کے انتقال پر گہرا دکھ اور افسوس ہوا. اللہ تعالی مرحوم کے درجات بلند کریں اور سوگواران کو صبرِ جمیل عطا کریں. گولڈ میڈلسٹ منظور حسین جونیئر قوم کا سرمایہ تھے، پاکستان ہاکی کیلئے انکی خدمات نا قابلِ فراموش رہیں گی. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed deep grief over the demise of the hockey legend.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS is deeply grieved on the sad demise of hockey legend and a personal friend Olympian Manzoor Hussain, Junior. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.” COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2022

