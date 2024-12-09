Woman who accused Babar Azam of harassment summoned by LHC

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned a woman named Hamiza Mukthar who had accused former skipper Babar Azam of harassment.

LHC’s Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Babar Azam against the district and sessions court’s decision regarding registration of a case against him.

Babar Azam was represented by Barrister Haris Azmat. The next hearing of the case will take place on December 12.

Back in 2021, the additional session judge gad directed the federal investigators to book Babar Azam along with two other women for allegedly blackmailing and harassing Hamiza Mukhtar, his former class fellow.

Judge Hamid Hussain had directed the FIA to lodge FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time.

It all started in 2020 while Hamiza held a press conference and accused him of exploiting her. The woman, who claimed to be a former class fellow of Pakistan’s star batsman, had told the media that Babar Azam proposed her in 2010 and she eloped with him for court marriage in 2011 because their families did not approve their relationship.

“He has been exploiting me for ten years with false promises of marriage,” said the woman, adding that he later refused to marry her.

Hamiza had revealed that she provided huge financial support to Babar with her beauty salon income.