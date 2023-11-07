Mr Olympia Classic Physique 2023 Results

LAS VEGAS – Canadian professional bodybuilder Chris Bumstead has been crowned as 2023 Classic Physique Olympia title. The annual Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition takes place November 3 and 4.

In the first round of this year, defending champion Chris Bumstead locked horns with Ramon Rocha Queiroz and others and bagged the title.

Mr. Olympia is the biggest bodybuilding event of the year and holds a reputation for prestigious titles that any pro bodybuilder could achieve.

As Mr Olympia title remains in limelight, the classic physique division is lesser known categoy as it wa introduced couple of years back.

Classic Physique category is to rekindle golden era of bodybuilding, with competitors aiming for a more aesthetic and balanced physique.

2023 Olympia Classic Physique Results