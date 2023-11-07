Ayesha Akram video scandal: Who leaked TikTokers’ private clip online?

TikTok star and controversial digital creator Ayesha Akram’s video scandal has shocked the internet.

The internet sensation, who first appeared in the media after being harassed by charged members at Minar e Pakistan two years back, went viral on social media after her recent leaks.

In the digital era, there is no end in sight for video leak scandals as influencers and showbiz members continue to fall victim to the breach of privacy.

As social media users and activists shame the culprit, Ayesha has not responded to the development.

TikToker has not called out any individual who apparently recorded the video call covertly and later shared it online.

In the video call, Ayesha can be seen flashing herself for the other person, and again the person.

The clip sparked a wide range of reactions and even recalled the urge of blatant privacy rights violations which are largely ignored.

Before this incident, YouTuber Aliza Sehar fell victim to the video leak scandal but she later exposed the person behind the leak.