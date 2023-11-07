Pakistan Army reconstructs South Waziristan school in major step for girls’ education

WANA – Pakistan Army has taken another step for the betterment of the education system in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

The country’s state broadcaster reported that armed forces reconstructed and operationalised the government girls’ primary school in South Waziristan on an emergency basis after the restoration of peace.

All required facilities for educational institution have been provided by the armed forces so the daughters of nation become capable of moving forward along with other girls.

For the heartwarming gesture, school going students and the local elders of restive region expressed gratitude to Pakistan Army for operationalising the primary school.

Girls' education in KP faced numerous challenges and improvements over the years. While the government and NGOs have made efforts to promote girls' education, there are still many obstacles that need to be addressed.

Raising awareness about the importance of girls' education and challenging gender stereotypes is essential in changing societal attitudes and encouraging more families to send their daughters to school.